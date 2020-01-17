'Tanhaji' To '83': Best Bollywood Biopic Movies To Watch In 2020

Bollywood has given us innumerable real incidents based stories, biopics and inspiring movies. Among them, biographical dramas are more relatable and motivating as they are based on great people’s experience.

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja, Sanju to Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Saand Ki Aankh, the Hindi film industry has stunned us with flicks based on real-life stories. Now there is no looking back, as 2020 is lined up with some of the must-watch biopics.

Here are the 3 must-watch Bollywood biographical movies in 2020:

1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actor Ajay Devgn marked his 100th film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This Om Raut-directorial also marks the Singham actor’s collaboration with his wife Kajol after 10 years. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. This biographical drama is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. Known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, he was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior garnered critical acclamation after its release on January 10, 2020.

2. Gunjan Saxena

Based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, this biographical drama movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Saxena is the first female Indian Air Force pilot. She made history by flying into a combat zone with lieutenant Srividya Rajan during the Kargil War in 1999. They managed to move injured soldiers from Kargil, amid the war. For her bravery and courage, Gunjan Saxena was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

3. ‘83

One of the most-anticipated Bollywood biopics, ’83 will star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The duo will step into the shoes of star cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev. ’83 revolves around India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. Helmed by Kabir Khan, this movie also stars Pankaj Tripath, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu in the prominent roles.

