Tanvi Azmi Opens Up On How The Industry Is Writing Stories About Older Female Characters

Tanvi Azmi has opened up about how the film industry is slowly changing. In an interview, Azmi talked about how female actors in her age groups are getting a lot of good work. She added how roles are being written for them. Tanvi added that this shift is helping filmmakers open and available to scripts with female-led plots.

Tanvi Azmi talks about recent developments in the industry

Tanvi Azmi is no less than Bollywood legend. She is one of the most celebrated actors in the film and TV industry. Tanvi was recently seen in the Netflix film, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy alongside Kajol and Mithila Palkar. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tanvi Azmi opened up about how actors in her age group are getting good work in recent times.

Also read | Just Because I Do OTT Doesn't Mean I Will Not Take Films Up: Mithila Palkar

She revealed that suddenly they are being “discovered” and people believe that they helm a film or a show solely on their shoulder. During this interview, Tanvi Azmi noted that filmmakers and scriptwriters are now writing stories around older women and their lives. She further added that these stories are real and exploring these scripts further will further lead to filmmakers to present more such stories and scripts.

Talking about her work, Tanvi Azmi revealed that she is more than happy and willing to work in projects and continue working in the industry. Talking about her recent projects Tribhanga and Thappad, Tanvi added that she would never turn down films where she does not star as the central character. In Tribhanga, Tanvi starred an acclaimed writer and Kajol’s mother. Whereas in Thappad, she starred as Taapsee Pannu’s mother-in-law.

Also read | Is 'Tribhanga' Based On Real Story? See Details About The Social-drama Here

During the interview, Tanvi Azmi also revealed her criteria for finalizing a project. She said that she wants to be part of a film or project where “something new” is being explored. She thinks it will be great if she gets the central character in these new films by new filmmakers. Tanvi concluded this interview by saying that the platform does not matter but telling certain stories does.

Also read | Kajol Says 'Teacher Of The Year Award Goes To COVID'; Shares Some 'pajama' Lessons

Also read | Mithila Palkar And Mallika Dua Visit YouTuber Pal Prajakta Koli & Family In Thane; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.