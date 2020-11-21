Tara Sutaria's Birthday Week & More Updates On How She Spent Her Week

Tara Sutaria is a popular actor from Bollywood and has over 5 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actor keeps her fans updated about her life by regularly updating her social media handles with her day-to-day life. She was trending this week on social media for how she celebrated Diwali and her birthday. Take a look at the weekly roundup of Tara Sutaria to find out what was she up to this week.

Tara Sutaria celebrates Diwali

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of how she celebrated Diwali this year. The actor donned a designer outfit and went for a red embroidered kurta with royal blue dupatta and pista green palazzo pants. She tied her hair in a neat low bun and kept her makeup minimum.

She posted a picture in the outfit and captioned the post as, “Happy Diwali, everyone! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful year for us allâœ¨ Be well and safe..” Check out the pictures below.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Tara Sutaria's birthday week

Actor Tara Sutaria turned 25 this week and she posted a couple of pictures to give her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday. Seemingly, the actor went on a trip with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. She seemingly went to Maldives from where she posted beautiful pictures on her birthday.

Tara posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a red bikini. The actor posed against the ocean. She captioned the post as, “Beach/ birthday baby”. Check out the post below.

Tara also gave a glimpse of how she spent her birthday week by posting a picture with the caption, “The sweetness of doing nothing”. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing little to no makeup and seemingly wore a white swimsuit. Check out the picture below.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria also posted a couple of stories on her Instagram handle to show how she was spending time in the Maldives. The actor shared pictures from her resort as well. Check it out below.

Tara Sutaria's photos

Tara Sutaria’s net worth

According to a report in wikistaar.com, Tara Sutaria’s net worth is over Rs 5.4 crore. According to the media portal, the actor also owns several luxury cars.

Disclaimer: The above information about Tara Sutaria's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

