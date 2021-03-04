Tara Sutaria Is Back To Black And White Avatar For Her Routine; Shares Post Pack-up Shots

Tara Sutaria recently shared a couple of her photos with her fans on social media that left them all praising her mesmerizing beauty. She posted two of her photos from her '90s' avatar and mentioned how it was for her routine. She also stated how her photos were captured post the pack up of one of her shoots. Tara Sutaria's fans were amazed to see her photos and commented how 'gorgeous' she looked and how she had 'stunning eyes'.

Tara Sutaria is back to the 90s

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these stunning photos of herself in which she can be seen in a total black and white avatar. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting at her dressing table in front of the mirror while the photographer can be seen capturing her pose through the mirror. She can be seen sitting and resting her face elegantly on her hands with her hair being simple and classy. In the second photo, she slightly changed her pose for the camera while her eyes can be seen glowing even in the black and white effect.

Also Read Ahan Shetty Unveils New Poster Of Debut Film 'Tadap'; Gives A Glimpse Of His New Look

Also Read Sonu Sood Congratulates Ahan Shetty On His Acting Debut In 'Tadap'

In the caption, she stated how she was back in the 90s and even back to black and white avatar for one of her routines. She further stated how these pictures were shot post pack up of one of her shoots. In the end, she also gave credits to the photographer, Avinash Gowarikar, for taking such amazing photos of her and then tagged him in the post.

Tara Sutaria posted these photos a few hours ago and in a short while, many of her fans began commenting on her photos on how ravishing she looked. Many of the fans stated how gorgeous she looked in her photos while many others added heart symbols to depict how she looked lovely. Some of the fans even dropped in a question and asked why does she make them adore her more and more while others added heart-eyed emojis along with fire symbols to illustrate how cute she looked in her latest Instagram photos. Some of the fans took to Tara Sutaria’s photos on Instagram and mentioned how it was a great black and white shot while others praised how her eyes looked stunning in the photos. Have a look at Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post and see how the fans were overwhelmed with her beauty.

Also Read Tara Sutaria Reacts As Boyfriend Aadar Jain Talks About 'Tadap'; See Picture

Also Read 'Tadap' Cast Details: Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Headline The Stark Love Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.