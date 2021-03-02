Tara Sutaria Reacts As Boyfriend Aadar Jain Talks About 'Tadap'; See Picture

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's film Tadap is set to release on September 24, according to the filmmakers. The movie features Tara as the lead with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan making his acting debut. Tara Sutaria recently shared the first look poster of the film, and her boyfriend Aadar Jain has also shown his support for it.

Taking to Instagram, Sutaria shared a story where Aadar shared the film's poster and wrote, "Can't wait," with a black heart and wink kiss emoji. Tara shared the story saying, "My Whole Heart" with three black emojis and a love emoji as well. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain's story here.

More about Tara Sutaria's Tadap

The film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. The film will be released theatrically on September 24, 2021.

Tara Sutaria recently shared the first look poster for the film where the leads are seen locking in a passionate embrace. “A love story with countless emotions. Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story. Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021,” she captioned the poster. Take a look at Tadap's poster here.

Tara Sutaria was officially cast as the lead in Tadap in March 2019. The project was reportedly delayed since then due to some unknown factors as well as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic halting the film's shoot. Soon after the COVID-19 restriction was eased by the government, filming resumed again.

Apart from Tadap, Tara Sutaria is also set to star alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. A sequel to 2016 hit Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022, and the film began its post-production on Monday.

