Telangana BJP Opposes 'RRR'; Says Rajamouli's Movie 'hurts Feelings Of Tribal People'

There is anticipation for SS Rajamouli’s RRR after the grand success of his Baahubali franchise. While the star cast and the launch of the teasers have become a talking point, the multi-starrer has already landed in a controversy. The portrayal of Jr NTR’s character, based on freedom fighter Komaram Bheem has raised eyebrows, and now Bharatiya Janata Party has also warned the filmmaker against 'offending the sentiments of Hindus.'

Telangana BJP raises questions on RRR

In RRR, Jr NTR plays the role modeled on a tribal leader of the early 20th century, Komaram Bheem, who had fought against the Nizam for the liberation of Hyderabad. Apart from the stylish action sequences, where the character is shown displaying his power and passion, the recent teaser on the occasion of Komaram Bheem's 119th birth anniversary, had concluded with the character being seen with a skullcap.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay expressed his opposition to the portrayal. “We are opposing the act of keeping a hat on Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli’s upcoming movie. Somebody put a cap on the God of Tribals, who is Komaram Bheem. Do the same people have the courage to put vermillion to the photos of Nizam and Owaisi?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The politician also said, “This movie hurts the feelings of tribal people. We respect them and it is our tradition. We cannot spare someone if Hindu's emotions are hurt."

"We are not against the actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan or any other actors in the movie. Nowadays, it has become a trend to hurt the feelings of Hindus. We should all oppose this," he told a public gathering in Siddipet.

A few days ago, Komaram Bheem’s grand Sone Rao had also termed the portrayal as a ‘distortion’ and warned of protests.

RRR

The Might of Bheem... 🌊

The Roar of Ramaraju...🔥

The love of our audience... 🤗

Apart from Komaram Bheem, RRR also features the story of another freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, whose character is being portrayed by Ram Charan. The movie had been announced as ‘a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters.’ The movie also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has been announced for release on January 8, 2021, after the initial June 30, 2020 date, and amid the restrictions due to COVID-19, the movie could see another delay.

