Jr NTR Strikes A Chord As Fierce, Determined, And Agile Komaram Bheem From 'RRR'; Watch

Actor Jr NTR's first look from SS Rajamouli's RRR was released on Thursday, October 22. The 90-second teaser introduces the character played by Jr NTR in the historical-drama that also stars Ram Charan in the lead. Jr NTR essays the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader, who fought against the Nazims of Hyderabad.

(Source: Jr NTR Youtube)

Komaram Bheem's first look in RRR unveiled

The teaser introduces Komaram Bheem as a trained fighter who is faster than the wind and calmer than the water. He is righteous and protects the people of his tribe. A man with a golden heart, Bheem is emotional and spiritual. Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is a delight to watch.

He offers a mirror into Komaram Bheem's personality as a fighter and a human. Jr NTR portrays a myriad of emotions through the teaser. Jr NTR is sure to impress the audience with his portrayal of Komaram Bheem. Interestingly, Komaram Bheem's look in RRR was released on the freedom fighter's 119th birth anniversary.

Bheem First Look:

RRR also stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaraman Raju. RRR cast also includes actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in cameo appearances. Interestingly, RRR marks the South Indian movie debut of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. A few months ago, on Ram Charan's birthday, makers of RRR released the first look teaser of his character. The teaser amped-up the expectations of the moviegoers.

RRR, based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, is helmed by Baahubali (2015) fame SS Rajamouli. The movie is written by Vijayendra Prasad. RRR's cinematography is handled by Arundathi (2009) fame Senthil Kumar, and the film's editing is done by A Sreekar Prasad. Meanwhile, the music for the film is composed by M M Keeravani.

The movie produced by D V V Danayya under his production banner is currently in the last leg of its shoot. The movie is multi-lingual and will simultaneously release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The SS Rajamouli-directorial is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

