'The Test Case 2': Makers Announce The Release Of The Second Season

After the enormous success of the drama-thriller series, The Test Case which kept the audience glued to their seats with the gripping storyline, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 surprised fans with the second season of the show. Touted as one of the most popular shows on ALTBalaji, the first season of The Test Case featured actress Nimrat Kaur in the titular role of Captain Shikha Sharma.

Makers of The Test Case announces second season

As per the statement released by the platforms,, the second season promises to be bigger, better, and edgier than the first one. Set in the paradise of India, Kashmir it will be a classic story of a woman’s relentless search for a man whom she has to hunt, or else she will not be able to ﬁnd redemption. It is a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, the story of the series follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, and Anup Soni among others in pivotal roles. The first installment of the series was one of the most appreciated OTT shows in 2017. The makers announced the sequel as an ode to the Indian Army and the relentless service they provide to the nation.

The announcement of the second season announcement has certainly generated a craze among the people who are curious and excited to watch the second season. The second season is produced by Juggernaut Productions and written by Sagar Pandya. The filming of the sequel is set to begin soon.

