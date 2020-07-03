This Day That Year: Vicky's Doppelganger Was Revealed, Zaira Had Quit B'wood & More

Although the film industry has come to a halt right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were several other events that took place on this date last year and in 2018. From Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood to the world coming across Vicky Kaushal’s doppelganger, here’s taking a look at the fascinating news that made headlines on July 3 in the past year.

Ayushamann Khurran’s unplugged version of ‘Intezari’

Be it his spectacular acting skills or the romantic songs crooned by him, Ayushamann has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. On July 3, 2019, the actor, took to his Instagram, to share a glimpse of the unplugged version of ‘Intezari’ from Article 15. The short video features him recording the soulful lyrics in his melodious voice. Composed by Anurag Saikia, Ayushmann wrote “Special film and special song” while sharing the video.

Vicky Kaushal’s Doppelganger

The world was introduced with the doppelganger of the famous Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on this day last year. In a post shared by ICC, the organisation official Twitter dropped a question for all the cricket fans. Comparing the looks of Vicky Kaushal and Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne, the board asked fans if they could find similarities in their looks. The post took social media by storm as many fans were stunned to look at the picture shared by ICC.

While we are at it...How much does Sri Lanka captain #DimuthKarunaratne look like @vickykaushal09 ? pic.twitter.com/JOW264Iu2x — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Zaira Wasim received backlash for quitting Bollywood

After Zaira Wasim announced that she is quitting Bollywood forever, the actor received backlash from her fans. Taking to Instagram, Zaira Wasim penned down a huge note saying that the acting field indeed brought a lot of love, support and applause for her but it also led her to a path of ignorance as she silently and unconsciously transitioned out of “Imaan”.

She added, “While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘Imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened”. After reading her note, several fans expressed their anger for her blaming it on the religion.

Sanjay Kapoor & Ranveer Singh flaunt their biceps

Sanjay Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were seen sharing a candid moment with each other. The duo posed flexing their biceps while hanging out at the part of the producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The duo can be seen having a gala time with each other. Sanjay Kapoor revealed, “what happens when the jacket comes off”. Have a look at the picture here:

