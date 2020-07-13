This Day That Year July 13: Ayushmann Khurrana Singing 'Bekhayali' At Gym & More

There are numerous events in Bollywood that have taken place over the years and made it to the headlines. From actors singing their favourite songs in the gym to Bollywood movies breaking records at the box office. Here's a compilation of all events that have happened on this day, last year and in 2018.

This day That year: July 13

'Super 30' mints ₹11 crores on Day 1

#Super30 Overseas Day 1: $ 902k [₹ 6.18 cr]... Key markets...

North America: $ 226k

Middle East:

Thu $ 192k, Fri $ 331k

UK: $ 35k

ANZ and Fiji: $ 47k

Rest of the world: $ 71k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Hrithik Roshan starred in the film Super 30 along with actor Mrunal Thakur. The film explored the story of a mathematics teacher who trains a bunch of children and prepares them for an engineering entrance exam. The film released on July 12, 2019, and made an opening collection of ₹11 crores on the first day itself.

Ayushmann Khurrana sings Bekkhayali while working out

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him singing Bekhayali, from the movie Kabir Singh. Along with the video, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that he was in the gym and when the song played, he found it important to sing his favourite line from the song instead of completing his set while working out. The video of the actor singing the popular song went viral within minutes.

Anil Kapoor's shocking revelation about Race 3

Anil Kapoor starred in the film Race 3 along with actors Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Sh, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. During an interview in 2018, Anil Kapoor revealed that when he was offered to do the film, many suggested him not to do it. He said that many suggested him not to do the film because it was multi-starrer. However, he added that he listened to his heart and mind and decided to do the film anyway.

Sanju joins the ₹500 club

Loosely based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, the film Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film released in 2018 and received many praises from the critics as well as the audience. The film Sanju broke another record at the box office when it crossed the ₹500 crores mark, becoming an all-time blockbuster.

