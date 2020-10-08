This Day That Year Oct 8: Kangana Lashing Out At Sonam & Other Headlines From The Day

Several events take place in Bollywood, either on social media or otherwise. Many of the events that take place make it to the headlines. From Salman Khan introducing the villain of his film Dabbang 3, to Kangana Ranaut lashing out Sonam Kapoor over "Me too" allegations, here's everything that happened on this day that year, on October 8th.

This day That year: October 8

2019

Salman Khan introduces Sudeep Kiccha as a villain in 'Dabangg 3'

On this day in 2019, Salman Khan introduced south star Kiccha Sudeepa as the villain of Dabbang 3. Salman Khan took it to his Twitter handle to announce Kiccha Sudeepa as the villain 'Balli' in Dabbang 3. Along with the picture, Salman Khan also wrote that the stronger a villain is, the better it gets to fight him. The film released in December last year.

Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Dussehra

#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you. pic.twitter.com/PYdMyZl2X8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019

In 2019, on this day, actor Akshay Kumar took it to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of Dusshera. Sharing a picture on the special occasion, Akshay Kumar wished his followers and hoped the festive season brought a lot of prosperity and joy to all.

2018

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Sonam Kapoor

In 2018, actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out Sonam Kapoor over the Me Too allegations. During an event, Kangana Ranaut had mentioned that her Queen director would hold her tight and smell her hair. Sonam Kapoor reacted to this and said it is 'difficult to take her seriously sometimes'. To this Kangana Ranaut lashed out at her and said that Sonam Kapoor has no right to judge her or question her allegations.

Ayushmann Khurrana invites netizens for Baby Shower

Ayushmann Khurrana held a special baby shower for expecting mothers in 2018. As a part of promoting his film Badhaai Ho, the actor sent an invitation on social media and asked pregnant mothers to contact his team. The special baby shower for mothers was held on October 10th. Aushmann Khurrana along with the other cast of Badhaai Ho was present for promoting their film with mothers.

