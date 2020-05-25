Vicky Kaushal's Couch Potato Selfie Gets A Hilarious Response From Brother Sunny

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious photo of himself. Kaushal was lying down on a couch and captioned the post with a potato emoji. The post drew further attention with the comment posted by Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal. Read on to know more details about Vicky Kaushal's funny post and Sunny Kaushal's hilarious comment:

Vicky Kaushal shares a couch potato selfie, brother Sunny Kaushal replies

Actor Vicky Kaushal's couch potato selfie post received many likes and comments. The actor was seen in just a black basic vest. The post with several comments drew attention. One of the comments on Vicky Kaushal's post got the attention of not just the media, but fans too. Vicky Kaushal's brother commented "Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai." He was basically asking him to get up from the couch and get ready to work again.

Sunny Kaushal asking Vicky to get up to do dusting and clean the fans got many fans commenting and rolling in laughter. Many of their fans even commented on the post asking them for more pictures and videos. Vicky Kaushal's photo has over 728K likes, but Sunny stole the spotlight with his cheeky comment. Sunny Kaushal's hilarious and on-point comment has over 2768 likes on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal's last film was Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film starred Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij, and Akash Dhar. The movie takes one on the life of a bereaved shipping officer who must save a girl he believes is real and is on a stranded, unmanned haunted ship called the sea bird. The film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh fared averagely at the box-office and has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb. The film was produced by Dharma Productions.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in the movie, Sardar Udham Singh. The film is set to release around January next year. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The upcoming film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya.

