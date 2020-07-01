This Day That Year: When Deepika Spoke About Her Wedding & Radhika Shared Vicky's Secret

Several events that happen in the film industry often leave fans astonished. Every day, ample news surfaces on the internet which give fans an insight into their favourite celebrities professional and personal life, their upcoming projects and struggles. Here’s taking a look at the fascinating news that made headlines in the past year on July 1. From Ranbir Kapoor opening about his personality to Deepika Padukone commenting about her wedding rumours, here is a list of some of the unforgettable interviews and events from this day, that year.

Tahira Kashyap schooled trolls

Writer and director Tahira Kashyap was sporting short hair for a long time since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. A few netizens were harsh on her look by calling husband Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Taking to Instagram, last year on this day, Tahira Kashyap was seen schooling all those who made fun of her look. Posting a picture of the duo, she pointed out how their hair partition is totally different. She also wrote everyone to get over the ‘bhai bhai’ things. Have a look at the post here:

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & Other Actors Who Would Star In Remake Of Hollywood Films

Radhika Apte revealed Vicky Kaushal is in a relationship

In a chat show with an entertainment portal, when Radhika Apte was asked which Bollywood couple should come out in the open with their relationship, the actor was seen making a surprising statement. Although there were rumours about Vicky Kaushal being in a relationship previously, Radhika Apte was seen making it public for him.

The actor replied to the question saying that she is the last candidate to know about the gossips related to the film industry. However, she knows that Vicky Kaushal is seeing a lovely lady. According to her, they should make their relationship public. But Radhika Apte did not reveal the name of the girl.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh In Similar Pink Co-ord Set: Who Styled It Better?

Deepika Padukone opened up about wedding rumours

Around this year in 2018, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were expressing their love for each other on social media however there was no word about their wedding. On July 1, 2018, in an interview with an international magazine, Deepika Padukone was seen opening about her wedding rumours with Ranveer Singh. She said that she tries to keep it separate from her professional life but she doesn’t try to fight or control the speculation hinting that the good news for fans will be out soon.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Prepping For Shakun Batra's Upcoming Film, To Start Shooting Soon?

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his attachment to stardom

After the release of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his attachment to stardom, in an interview. The actor said that he was a detached person since childhood guessing it was manufacturing defect in him. Ranbir Kapoor said that he doesn’t have too many attachments especially with the destiny of his movies, stardom and his struggles. According to him, a person is more alive when they are detached. Ranbir said that it works for the profession he is in.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Or Rita Ora, Who Wore The Sheer Feather Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.