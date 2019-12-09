Kartik Aaryan: 4 Times The Actor Took Over The Headlines In 2019

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most buzzing stars of Bollywood. His professional and personal life has been grabbing a lot of attention. The actor made his debut in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama after which he has continued to deliver successful performances in movies like Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ki Tweety and many more. He has a series of films lined up for the future. There has been a lot of news about the actor in 2019, here are five interesting reports about the actor.

Kartik Aaryan's news

Kartik and Sara Ali Khan

Previously during the shooting of their upcoming film Aaj Kal, there were a lot of rumours about Kartik and Sara's relationship. It is also said that though now both of them are not in a relationship anymore, Kartik and Sara were seeing each other back then when they were shooting for the movie.

Kartik and Ananya Panday

Ever since Pati Patni Aur Woh was announced, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan have been a hot topic of discussion in B-Town. In an interview with Neha Dhupia, Ananya also said that Kartik Aaryan is not annoying and in fact, he is cute and sweet. Here is the picture that Kartik Aaryan shared with Ananya Panday.

Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 announcements as lead actor

Fans did not expect Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is also going to be a part of the forthcoming movie Dostana 2. He also posted a picture with clapboard from the sets Dostana 2.

