Tiger Shroff's Cool Scenes That Make Him The Action Star He Is!

A Tiger Shroff film is nearly incomplete without an action sequence. The actor who made his debut with the movie Heropanti is being offered action films since then. He has been trained in Taekwando and does not believe in using a double body for his action sequences.

Take a look at the coolest action sequences of Tiger Shroff:

Munna Micheal

The film Munna Micheal features Tiger Shroff, Nidhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Manav aka Munna Roy played the role of a dancer in the film but, more than his dance performance the actor was appreciated for his action scenes in the movie. The way he fights the goons in a cool way proves him an action master.

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff is the official face of Baaghi franchise. He was seen in the first film opposite Shraddha Kapoor and was seen opposite Disha Patani in the film Baaghi 2. The actor will once again woo the audience with his role and action moves alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3.

Student of the Year 2

Starring debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Student Of The Year 2 features Tiger Shroff as well. He played a boy from the small town who plans to take action when thrown out of his school. The most entertaining part of the film was Tiger Shroff’s fight scene with Aditya Seal.

Heropanti

Heropanti was Tiger Shroff’s debut movie which released in 2014. Although the actor was trolled for his acting skills, Tiger Shroff had received a lot of praises for his action moves in the film.

War

Tiger Shroff’s latest movie along with Hrithik Roshan which became a huge commercial hit was War. The film crossed the 300 crore mark and the skills of both the actors were praised and appreciated, mostly the fighting scene and Tiger Shroff’s sharp moves.

