Tiger Shroff Says 'longgg Night But Worth It' As He Shares A Picture Of Himself On A Stage

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to post a picture of himself on a stage. The photograph has gotten fans intrigued as to what Tiger is planning. The actor is known for his amazing dance videos that he has released in the past. The picture of the actor recently featured a similar dance pose where he can be seen standing in costume with a few people below him. The caption of the picture too left fans wondering as to what is coming next from the actor.

Tiger Shroff shares a picture of himself on a stage

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post saw him standing in full glory with a shimmery outfit. The actor seemed to have been performing at an event where the picture was taken. Tiger did not share much information about the picture and simply mentioned that the pic was taken from the night before. Fans were amazed by the vibrant photograph from Tiger Shroff's Instagram. They praised the actor for his amazing style. In the picture, Tiger can also be seen flaunting his abs while he stands on top of a stage. Fans were amazed by his fitness and complimented him. Several prominent personalities also began to post complimentary comments on Tiger’s post and thus were amazed by his picture.

In the caption, Tiger Shroff wrote that the picture was taken from last night and mentioned that it was a long night. He also continued his caption saying that despite it being quite hectic he found it to be worth it. He then said, “coming soon” which left fans in suspense as they were intrigued to know what’s next in store for the actor. In the past, Tiger Shroff has realised a couple of interesting dance videos and thus fans showed interest to know what the actor is going to bring forth next. The comments section on the post were filled with compliments for Tiger from his followers and well-wishing fans. On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen next in the Vikas Bhal directed film Ganapath. He will also be seen in the next film of the Baaghi franchise titled Baaghi 4. Tiger is also set to star in Heropanti 2. Both Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

