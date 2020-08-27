Tiger Shroff Jokes About His 'Bad Beard Day' In A Recent Instagram Post

Tiger Shroff, in a recent picture uploaded on social media, poked fun at himself regarding his beard. The actor posted a picture in which he sported a short length beard. The image had no caption by the actor; however, he mentioned that he was having a bad beard day in the form of a hashtag. Fans laughed at this hilarious post that Tiger posted. Take a look at the monochrome post on Tiger Shroff's Instagram here-

Tiger Shroff pokes fun at his beard on social media

Tiger Shroff is known to post some funny lines as captions or hashtags. In a recent photo uploaded by him, the actor made fun of his improper beard. In the dashing close up photo, it seems that the actor is in a car as he gives a smouldering look. Tiger Shroff is known to poke fun at is beard growth. A few weeks ago, he had uploaded yet another photo with a caption that focused on his beard. Tiger Shroff could be seen flexing his perfectly toned body while laying still on a surface. However, in the caption, he had mentioned the fact that the picture was taken when he could not grow a proper beard. Thus, subtly poking fun at trolls who used the same type of images to make fun of him. Take a look at the post on Tiger Shroff's Instagram here-

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has a bunch of interesting films lined up, for which his fans are quite excited. The Baaghi actor will be seen next in the Ahmed Khan directed action entertainer film Heropanti 2. After the tremendous success of his debut film, Heropanti, Tiger is now all set to feature in the sequel to the film. Thus fans of the actor are quite eager to know what’s in store for the new Heropanti film. The actor will also be seen in Rambo which has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The film too has garnered a positive response from the audience who wait for the action thriller.

