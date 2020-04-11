Tiger Shroff's BTS Post Of Practising Martial Arts On 'Baaghi' Sets Will Leave Fans In Awe

Tiger Shroff is an avid social media user. He goes on to share several videos and photos of his professional and personal life. The actor is a fitness enthusiast as it is quite evident on his Instagram handle. Tiger Shroff loves sharing his fitness videos with his fans and he recently shared a throwback video which will make fans feel nostalgic.

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of his workout on his story. The actor can be seen prepping for his film Baaghi. Tiger Shroff's Instagram video will make fans feel nostalgic and they loved the actor and his performance in the film. In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen practising martial arts with his trainer. Along with the video, the actor wrote “Freestyling before the big fight, Baaghi 1” Check out a glimpse of Tiger Shroff's Instagram video where he is seen practising stunts.

Tiger Shroff’s film Baaghi released in the year 2016. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. The revolved around a rebellious man who falls in love with a woman but due to issues in their life, they are unable to be together. A few years later, the man gets to know that his ex-love has been kidnapped by the martial arts champion. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan and also made a decent number at the box office.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the third sequel of the film Baaghi 3 which garnered praise for the acting and storyline. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Rambo. As per reports, the film is said to be a remake of the Rambo series. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in October 2020.

