Tigmanshu Dhulia Talks About Two Groups In Bollywood That Didn't Take Cinema Forward

Director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia recently spoke about the existence of groups in Bollywood and how it affects fresh talent. He was of the stance that some groups like Excel have produced good work but there are two strong groups in Bollywood, who have not taken Hindi cinema forward. He was also of the strong view that there is no harm in having groups but good work is supposed to come out of it.

Tigmanshu Dhulia on groupism

Actor and director Tigmanshu Dhulia recently spoke about the existence of two strong groups in Bollywood, who have not been delivering good work. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, the director was asked about AR Rahman’s recent revelation about the existence of groups in Bollywood. He said that he used to contemplate whether something of that sort existed but now he is of the stance that it does exist. He said that in some places, good work can be churned out despite groupism.

Tigmanshu Dhulia said that some groups like Excel have produced good work overtime and groupism is not bad as long as they deliver fresh work. He was also of the opinion that if people close their eyes and only work with certain people, they will not be able to find new talent.

The director also revealed that there are two groups that hold the power but do not take up the responsibility that comes with it and end up delivering mediocre work. He also specified that the two groups in the industry did not take cinema forward even though they were capable of changing the taste of the people. They did nothing for the art of cinema but made money which is great and essential to some extent.

The critically acclaimed director was also of the stance that Yash Raj made path-breaking films but it is now time to move forward from the same wedding songs which only please the NRIs. He said that there is nothing wrong in having groups but the point is that good work must come out of it.

On the work front, Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for the release of ZEE5 original film, Yaara. He is the director and producer of the film which stars actors like Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, and Amit Sadh, amongst others. The plot of this film revolves around four friends and their involvement in illegal activities. Yaara is all set to premiere on July 30, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Tigmanshu Dhulia Instagram

