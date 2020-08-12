Tillotama Shome Sheds Light On Women's Unusual Menstrual Pattern; Says 'nothing Is Wrong'

Actor Tillotama Shome took to her Twitter on August 11 to talk about women's health and their menstrual pattern. Tillotama, through the tweet, shared a message by a gynecologist. Tillotama revealed that a gynecologist said that ever since the pandemic began, 'women of all ages have been calling in with unusual menstrual patterns'.

She wrote, "Because when we can't cry, our uterus weeps". Tillotama Shome extended a warm hug to women and said that they are not alone. Adding to this, Shome also backed women and wrote, "nothing is wrong with you." Meanwhile, a Twitter user commented on the post, "A virtual hug right back at you."

A wonderful gynaecologist said ever since the pandemic women of all ages have been calling in with unusual menstrual patterns because "When we can't cry, our uterus weeps". A warm hug to each of you. You are not alone and nothing is wrong with you. #WomenSupportingWomen #health — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) August 11, 2020

Tillotama Shome took to her Instagram and spoke at length about the matter. The actor penned that she doesn't have the adjectives to describe the time the world is in. She wrote: "I don't have the adjectives to describe the time we are in. I see 'news' and I am choked and words escape me. I spoke to one of the most progressive and wonderful gynaecologist yesterday" (sic)

The 'A Death in the Gunj' actor added, "She said ever since the pandemic women of all ages have been calling in with unusual menstrual patterns, their voices laced with anxiety and fear. In case you are struggling too, perhaps it would help to know that you are not alone."

On the work front, Tillotama was last seen in Dheet Patangey, produced by Kailashnath Adhikari. She also starred in Zee5’s short film Chintu Ka Birthday opposite actor Vinay Pathak. Apart from this, Tillotama has worked with late actor Irrfan Khan in his films Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. Her 2019 drama, Raahgir- The Wayfarers also did well with the audience.

Tillotama Shome stars alongside Karisma Kapoor in the web series, Mentalhood. The show has an ensemble cast of Shilpa Shuka, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shruthi Seth among others. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mentalhood chronicles the story of how women nurture motherhood in different patterns. The series shows how every woman has a different way to look at life and their kids. While some like to be homemakers, some like to focus on their professional lives, even after having kids.

