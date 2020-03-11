Times Shraddha Kapoor Rocks Hoop Earrings; See Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor's latest movie, Baaghi 3, released earlier this month. The action-packed movie was received well by her fans. Since her debut, the actor has delivered many prominent films including Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Apart from being a versatile actor, she is also known for her fashion sense. Here are Shraddha Kapoor's pictures which show her obsession for hoop earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor sporting in hoop earrings

For the promotions of her film Baaghi 3, Shraddha wore an outfit by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi. She is seen wearing a denim wrap number that featured a deep v-neck and was cropped high above her thighs. Her outfit also had a white thick border with a woven texture on it. She completed her look with white sneakers and oversized silver hoops. She went for messy beachy waves and opted for a fresh look with filled-in brows, blush cheeks and pink lips for makeup.

The actor made heads turn as she wore some creative makeup. Shraddha braided her hair and had a hint of pink in them. She wore silver rings as a part of her makeup and she sported cat-eye eyeliner.

The actor wore an electric blue coloured eyeliner to complement her multi-coloured dress. Shraddha Kapoor completed her yellow and pink coloured outfit with black netted undershirt. The actor had her hair tied up in a high bun and she accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

