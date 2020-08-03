Times Sonam Kapoor Used Famous Lyrics And Quotes As Her Instagram Captions

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram handle is witness to the fact that the actor is not only a fashionista but also someone with a knack for witty lines. The Neerja actor's Instagram captions are catchy, crisp and on point. Sonam Kapoor not only posts gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots or outings but also makes it a point that she does justice to the captions. Take a look at times when Sonam Kapoor used famous lines or songs as her Instagram captions.

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram captions and stunning photos:

Sonam Kapoor shared a monochrome family picture on her Instagram handle, featuring Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anand Ahuja and Sunita Kapoor posing happily for the lens. Along with the photo shared, the actor wrote: “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family. – Mother Teresa” (sic).

On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her dear father Anil Kapoor and her father-in-law. The actor posted two images and wrote in the caption - "A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives'', which is a famous quote by Ama H. Vanniarachchy.

Sonam Kapoor, in lockdown, is missing travelling. The Veere Di Wedding actor recently dropped a picture of herself at an airport and wrote that she is missing travelling. In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a white dress and a black shrug. She is also seen carrying a trolley as she looks away from the camera.

Sharing the picture, Sonam used a line from the song Leaving On A Jetplane by John Denver. She captioned it by saying "All my bags are packed and I'm ready to go.. somewhere.. anywhere. I miss travelling. (sic)".

To kill boredom, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures along with a line from the popular song ‘Bored in The House in The House Bored’. This famous song is sung by Tyga and Curtis Roach which accurately defined the actor's quarantine mood. The image features the Neerja actor wearing a shimmery golden coloured gown with sequins on it.

Sonam Kapoor made a stunning statement in her social media post. The actor shared a splendid photo of herself in a fashionable blue top which she accessorised with a silver chain and dangling earrings. It wasn’t only her fashion statement, but also her impactful caption which grabbed much attention. Her caption is a quote by Rosa Parks which reads as, “You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right. (sic)".

