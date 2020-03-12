Sonam Kapoor Outfits That Prove The Actor Aces Fashion Trends & Pulls Them Off With Ease

Sonam Kapoor is known to be the fashion icon of Bollywood. From walking the ramp for some popular fashion designers to coming up with her own clothing line, the actor has certainly taken fashion a step ahead. Here are a few fashion trends that she pulls off flawlessly.

Bishop Sleeves

Bishop sleeves are one of the most on-going trends in 2020. The bishop sleeves are basically a sleeve detailing where the sleeves are puffed on the shoulder area of the dress. They are complemented with the maxi dress, crop tops, etc. Sonam Kapoor is often seen pulling off the trend right with maxi dresses, casual tops, etc.

The Indo-Western Saga

Indo-Western dresses have been in trend for a long time now. Sonam Kapoor came out with one of the most unique versions of the trend when she wore a tuxedo saree for an event. From carrying shrugs over kurta and churidar to putting a blazer over a saree, Sonam Kapoor has aced the trend right several times.

Who said blazer goes just with formals?

Blazers are not limited to formals any more. The blazer is one clothing piece that is a big fashion trend today. Sonam Kapoor gave major inspiration when she pulled off blazers with sarees and dresses and even shirts and floral skirts.

Oversized bottoms

Oversized bottoms are not limited to palazzos anymore. The trend has been advancing with different kinds of oversized bottoms. Sonam Kapoor pulled off the trend right with wide-leg pantsuit bottoms to pairing a long top with oversized bottoms.

Maxi dresses for every occasion

Maxi dresses came in trend first limiting it to just a vacation or casual day outfit. Sonam Kapoor is often seen advancing the trend by wearing maxi dresses for evening parties and carrying it right for different promotional events.

