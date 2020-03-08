Top 'Gunday' Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Arjun Kapoor is currently one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is known for his roles in several movies like Panipat, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday, Ki & Ka, Tevar, etc. Arjun's widely popular flick, Gunday has won him many fans and awards. Gunday is about two brothers who are gangsters and fall in love with a woman who changes their lives. Listed below are some of the most popular songs from his hit film, Gunday.

Top songs from the Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday

1) Jashn-e-Ishqa

This is one of the most popular songs from the film. It is the introductory song that talks about the lives of the two gangster brothers. The lyrics of the song are very powerful and intense. The song has been sung by Javed Ali and Shadab Faridi.

2) Tune Maari Entriyaan

This is the most popular song in the film. The song stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra. The song showcases the love the two men have for their lady. Priyanka is seen donning some colorful outfits and the three have some great dance moves in the song.

3) Saaiyan

This is one of the most emotional songs between Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Arjun is in love with Priyanka but he has to let her go as she is in love with Ranveer Singh. The song is intense and the lyrics are heart touching.

4) Asalaam-e-Ishqum

This is another popular song from the film. The song is full of romance as Ranveer and Arjun see Priyanka there for the first time and fall in love with her. The song's lyrics are catchy and the video is quite appealing as well.

