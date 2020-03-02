Top Priyanka Chopra Movie Songs That Can Rock Any Party

Priyanka Chopra has always been an all-rounder in the film industry. The actor has often been sharing her love for music and singing in various interviews with the media. Chopra reportedly recorded her first song titled Ullathai Killathe for a Tamil flick Thamizhan. Here are a few songs recorded by the actor that can rock any party:

Priyanka Chopra's party songs

Desi Girl

Dostana was one of the most popular movies of its time. The song Desi Girl became superhit due to Priyanka's outstanding performance in the music video. The actor was called Desi Girl by her fans due to the popularity of the song. The hook step is still remembered and followed by many fans and definitely played during parties.

Tenu Leke

This high-octane song that carries proper Punjabi vibes is also one of the most played songs in parties. The song is an energetic number that makes fans and audience to leave their chairs and dance to the beats. The song is from the flick titled Salaam-E-Ishq.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Priyanka Chopra has sung this popular song, which is the title song of the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The song is recorded by Priyanka Chopra along with Farhan Akhtar. The song also garnered huge attention from the fans. Considered to be a lively number, the song is reportedly played in various wedding functions and parties.

Darling

Based on the book Suzanna’s Seven Husbands, penned by Ruskin Bond, Saath Khoon Maaf is one of the most acclaimed films of Priyanka Chopra. The song features Priyanka Chopra dancing to a normal video and enjoying herself with family and friends. Fans love the chorus of the song. The song gained over 3 million views.

