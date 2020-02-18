Top Style Lessons To Learn From Shraddha Kapoor's Last Promotions

Shraddha Kapoor was in headlines recently with the release of her latest film Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. The Chhichhore actor is widely known for her popular films like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho and many more. Shraddha has a vast fan following on social media and her posts make her fans go into a frenzy. Her style is highly talked about and has been picked up by many netizens. Here are the top style lessons to learn from Shraddha Kapoor after her last promotions:

Shraddha Kapoor's promotional looks that set style trends

READ:Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor: Celebs In White Sneakers To Take Style Inspiration From

READ:Shraddha Kapoor's Favourite Destinations, Travel Tips, And Many More; Find Out Here

READ:Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Her WhatsApp Groups, Speed Dial List & Who She Stalks On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's social media posts have showcased her dynamic style. The actress loves to try on something new and fresh every now and then. Right from her hair, makeup, clothes to her shoes, jewelry and more, everything about Shraddha has an edge to it. She is bold, eccentric and likes her style to speak the same. Shraddha has broken barriers and has tried on almost everything, be it a chic look or a quirky one.

READ:Shraddha Kapoor's Dating History You Must Check Out; Read Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.