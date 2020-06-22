Tripti Dimri On Playing 'Bulbbul': 'It Helped Me Start Loving Myself A Little More'

Actor Tripti Dimri will feature in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production, Bulbbul in the titular role of a Zamindar's wife. Tripti opened up about her experience with the same to a leading news daily over an exclusive video chat. Tripti Dimri revealed that it was a great learning experience for her right from day one. She then added that every character and every story in Bulbbul teaches people a lot. Dimri exclaimed that Bulbbul helped her to start loving herself a little more and to also accept who she is.

Talking about the questions that came to her mind when she was essaying her parts in Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri further revealed that she realised all that she has gone through a lot. Tripti added that it also made her question why people put themselves in such situations. Tripti highlighted an important aspect of how people give away more power to others so that they can affect them. Dimri added that Bulbbul helped her personally, apart from being a great professional outing to her.

Tripti Dimri, in the same interview with the news daily further revealed that she was really excited to be a part of Bulbbul right from the moment she read the script. Tripti Dimri said that she had a narration with Anvita first. Tripti then added that post the narration, Anvita had told her that she would want to take a test of hers the next day. Talking about how excited she was and how she wanted to just jump immediately, Tripti Dimri revealed that even though the audition and test went quite well, she did not hear from the team for a long time.

Sharing how she messaged the casting agent about her desire to do the film, Tripti Dimri said that she was anxious as she did not get any update from any of the team members for almost two-three weeks. She then got a call from Anvita when she was attending an event in Uttarakhand. Interestingly, Anvita greeted her with, "Hi Bulbbul", and that was the moment for her, said Tripti.

About Bulbbul

Written and helmed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Paoli Dam in prominent roles. Bulbbul will release on June 24, 2020, on Netflix. The trailer of the Anushka Sharma’s first Netflix production unveiled on June 19, and the visual has hit 2M views within two days.

