Alia Bhatt's 'Kapoor & Sons': Fawad Khan Was Not First Choice For The Role Of Rahul

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons is a family-drama movie helmed by Shakun Batra. The film deals with the story of two estranged brothers (Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan) who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a cardiac arrest. The film released in the year 2016 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film reportedly earned ₹152 crores worldwide. In the movie, Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Tia Malik, a happy-go-lucky girl, who lost her parents in an accident. Keep reading:
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's' Shooting Pushed To July-end? Read Updates
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Loves Clicking Pictures Amid Nature, Her Instagram Pictures Are Proof
Raazi actor Alia Bhatt is expected to have three releases in 2020, namely Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sadak 2 will see the father-daughter duo of Mahesh and Alia Bhatt working together for the first time. The film is believed to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film is a sequel of the 1991 released film Sadak which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, and many more. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial is touted to be among the most expensive films of the year. Later, she will also play the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Other Celebs With Interesting Instagram Bios
ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Requests Alia Bhatt To Recommend Him To A Bollywood Director; Details Inside
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.