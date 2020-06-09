Alia Bhatt's 'Kapoor & Sons': Fawad Khan Was Not First Choice For The Role Of Rahul

Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons is a family-drama movie helmed by Shakun Batra. The film deals with the story of two estranged brothers (Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan) who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a cardiac arrest. The film released in the year 2016 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film reportedly earned ₹152 crores worldwide. In the movie, Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Tia Malik, a happy-go-lucky girl, who lost her parents in an accident. Keep reading:

Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons trivia

Kapoor & Sons was the second film where Fawad Khan and Ratna Phatak played the role of a son and mother. Earlier, they featured in the movie Khoobsurat, which marked the debut of Fawad Khan in Bollywood.

Reportedly, Kesari actor Akshay Kumar was first offered Fawad Khan's role, but he declined due to not liking the character.

Many say that Saif Ali Khan was also offered Fawad Khan's role, but he also declined due to a busy schedule.

Late Rishi Kapoor played an 80-year-old for the first time using prosthetic makeup and won several awards.

The end credit song title "Let's Nacho" is an adaption of the song "Tamil Fever" by Nucleya and Benny Dayal. The song also has a small verse of the Tamil lyrics, while Badshah sings the rest of the song. In the film, the original song can be heard playing in the background.

Kapoor & Sons garnered five Filmfare awards and was nominated for the Best Film category.

Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan often had conversations about the diversity of places and cultures of India and Pakistan while shooting. Fawad visited many locations while shooting in India, but Sidharth has never been to Pakistan for the shoot.

What's Next For Alia Bhatt?

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt is expected to have three releases in 2020, namely Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sadak 2 will see the father-daughter duo of Mahesh and Alia Bhatt working together for the first time. The film is believed to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film is a sequel of the 1991 released film Sadak which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, and many more. The Ayan Mukherjee directorial is touted to be among the most expensive films of the year. Later, she will also play the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

