Tulsi Kumar's Romantic Songs That Are Perfect For A Rainy Day

Tulsi Kumar has one of the most beautiful voices and has sung of numerous songs that define the Bollywood music industry. The singer has sung some amazing and romantic numbers in Bollywood. Her voice is loved and appreciated by the audience and is known best for the song Tum Jo Aaye featuring Kangana Ranaut from the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

ALSO READ | Tulsi Kumar breaks her silence on the negativity she faced in the industry; Read here

Tulsi Kumar's romantic numbers

Tum Jo Aaye from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

The song Tum Jo Aaye is from the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. The song features Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The beautiful lyrics of the song are written by Irshaad Kamil and Pritam has directed the music. The music video some stunning visuals of Kangana's character Rehana slowly falling in love with Sultan Mirza, played by Ajay.

ALSO READ | Tulsi Kumar calls 'Masakali 2.0' criticism 'totally subjective'

Tera Ban Jaungi (Reprise) from Kabir Singh

One of the most popular songs of Tulsi Kumar in the year 2019 became Tera Ban Jaungi from the movie Kabir Singh. The song is sung by Tulsi alongside Akhil Sachdeva for the male voice. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. Kumar sang a melodious reprised version of the song as well. The movie Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The song traces the journey of Kabir falling deeply in love with Preeti. The song is now counted in one of the best romantic songs in Bollywood.

ALSO READ | 'Tere Naal' song: T-series produces another eloquent single by Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval

Tu Laung Main Elaachi from Luka Chuppi

This wonderful Hindi version of a popular Punjabi song Laung Laachi has been sung by Tulsi Kumar. The song features in the movie Luka Chuppi which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The song comes after their characters Guddu and Rashmi get married. The Hindi song is written by Harmanjit and Kunaal Vermaa and the music Tanishk Bagchi. The singer of the original version in Punjabi is Mannat Noor. It is also one of the most famous Tulsi Kumar's songs

Dil Jaaniye from Khandaani Shafakhana

The song Dil Jaaniye is the perfect romantic track that one can dedicate to their better halves. The song Dil Jaaniye is from the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The movie stars Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor & Priyansh Jora. The song shows a cute give-and-take between the characters played by Sonakshi and Priyansh. The song is penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have lent their wonderful voices for this song. The music of the song is given by Payal Dev.

ALSO READ | 'Tere Naal': Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval collaborate for soulful track

(Source: Tulsi Kumar's Instagram, Tum Jo Aaye, Tera Ban Jaunga & Tu Laung Main Elaachi snips)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.