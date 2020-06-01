Tulsi Kumar Calls 'Masakali 2.0' Criticism 'totally Subjective'

Masakali 2.0 is a recreated version of the popular Masakali song from the 2009 film Delhi-6. Sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, it features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutra. The remix song faced heavy criticism from the audiences. Now Tulsi said that the criticism is subjective. Read to know more.

Tulsi Kumar calls 'Masakali 2.0' criticism subjective

In an interview with a daily, Tulsi Kumar talked about the backlash Masakali 2.0 received. She said she is not the only singer in the track, her male singer, Sachet Tandon is also there. She stated that whatever work a person does and whatever song is created, it is not possible that everyone will always like it as everybody has their personal choices. The singer mentioned that just like with every song, they had put in a lot of efforts to make Masakali 2.0, too. She noted that recreations are of course handled very sensitively because, after all, they are recreations of iconic songs.

Tulsi Kumar added that the likes and dislikes Masakali 2.0 received is totally subjective. She said that she has done a lot of work so far in her career to prove that she can return with some hit numbers. When asked if she would sing a remix track in future, Tulsi hinted that she would do it. She stated that she is an artist and here to entertain her audiences. Whatever it takes to entertain them, she will be a part of that.

Masakali 2.0 was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also recreated tracks like Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Aankh Marey among others. The original Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan and lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. The music was composed by Academy Award winner, A.R. Rahman, who first voiced his distress with the remix. After that, the recreation version was bashed by the audiences on social media platforms. Released amid the coronavirus lockdown, Masakali 2.0 currently has more than 35 million views on YouTube.

Earlier in an interview, Tulsi Kumar gave the example of successful recreated songs like Sheher Ki Ladki and O Saki Saki. She said that if recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, she does not think there is any harm. The singer stated that a lot of creativity goes into making a recreation. There are a lot of young audiences who have not heard a new song because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear the original one.

