Tulsi Kumar Breaks Her Silence On The Negativity She Faced In The Industry; Read Here

Tulsi Kumar has established herself as one of the most popular singers in the industry today. She has lent her voice to several chartbuster numbers like Pee Loon, Saanson Ne, Hum Mar Jayenge, etc. In a recent interview with a media portal, Tulsi Kumar opened up about the negativity she has faced for being Bhushan Kumar's sister. Read on:

ALSO READ | Tulsi Kumar Calls 'Masakali 2.0' Criticism 'totally Subjective'

Tulsi Kumar on facing negativity in the industry

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Tulsi Kumar opened up about how her affluent background garnered her a lot of negativity in the industry. She also shed light on how she has overcome the same over the years. While talking about the same, Tulsi Kumar added that one cannot survive in the music field if they are not talented.

ALSO READ | Masakali 2.0 Singer Tulsi Kumar Breaks Silence On Remixes Amid Heated Row; Defends Them

Tulsi Kumar further added that name and background can only suffice for a start. However, later on, it is one’s talents that help to survive. She also added that her sheer passion for music is what has helped her survive so many years in the industry. She further said that people are still negative towards her but the people who love her are far more than the negative ones.

While talking about what it took her to make the industry take her seriously, Tulsi Kumar added that in her view, when one comes from a less affluent background, they are more loved. Talking about how this should not be the case, Kumar said that one’s passion and love for music is what should be noticed. The singer further mentioned that she is always there for the people who love her and she does not believe in any kind of hatred or negativity.

ALSO READ | When Nora Fatehi Was Pranked By Tulsi Kumar; See The Hilarious Video

The singer said that she has been in the music industry for several years now and has even proven herself time and again. She also added that still, people who bad mouth her will continue to do so and people who love her will continue too. She said she has no control over such things in life.

Continuing on how her background affected her, Tulsi Kumar said that had she come from a small background, people would have accepted her. She also added that over the years, she has earned the love of so many people and hence, does not see any point in fighting against the negativity. She also assured her fans that she is not going to stop and will continue making good music. She said she is doing this fo herself and her passion for music but above all, she is doing it for her father, Gulshan Kumar.

ALSO READ | 'Tere Naal': Tulsi Kumar And Darshan Raval Collaborate For Soulful Track

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.