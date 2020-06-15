'Tumbbad', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Panipat' And Other Movies That Were Set In Maharashtra

Bollywood movies are the perfect inspirations to look up to when it comes to choosing your next destination for a vacation. These movies, set in various countries, perfectly show the culture and tradition of that place. Similarly, many Bollywood films are set in various cities in Maharashtra depicting the rich culture and tradition of that place. Here is a list of some Bollywood films which are set in Maharastra.

Bollywood movies that were set in Maharashtra

Tumbbad

Helmed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, the film Tumbbad was set in Konkan, Maharashtra. Tumbbad starred Sohum Shah, Anita Date and Jyoti Malushe in the lead roles. The making of the film took 6 long years and followed the story of the lead's search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is another popular Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was set in Pune at Shanivar Wada where the original Bajirao Peshwa resided. The historical film was about the romance between Peshwa Bajirao and his lover Mastani.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was also set in Pune, Maharashtra. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film revolved around Tanaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fort once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard, Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Panipat

The film Panipat was also set in Kasara near Maharashtra. Half of the film was set in Maharashtra while the other half was set in different states in the country. Panipat starred Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was based on the third iconic battle of Panipat.

Bombay

Mani Ratnam's film Bombay starred Manisha Koirala and Arvind Sami in the lead roles. The film depicted the Hindu-Muslin riots which took place in December 1992. The critically acclaimed film was set in Mumbai, depicting the beauty and the glory of the city.

