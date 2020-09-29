Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Backup Plan In Case Any Of Akshay Kumar's Stunts Go Wrong; Watch

On Spetember 29, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna's women-oriented online platform, Tweak India, shared a video, in which Twinkle Khanna and her husband-actor Akshay Kumar were put on a face-to-face interview. The video was shot as part of the promotion of Twinkle Khanna's books, titled When I Grow Up, I Want To Be and What’s In Your Dabba?. During the question and answer session, Twinkle Khanna revealed her backup plan in case any of Akshay's stunts go wrong.

In a brief explanation, Twinkle Khanna urged people to allow their partner to perform stunts. Meanwhile, to be on the safer side, Twinkle also suggested that the person, who performs stunts, must have a life insurance policy and their partner should be the beneficiary to it. As the video progressed further, Twinkle said that it is her policy.

Interestingly, a kid asked Akshay Kumar if the actor's parents encouraged him to perform stunts. While replying to him, Khiladi Kumar asserted, "My parents did encourage me, but they used to always tell me to be very careful".He further added, "The most important thing about stunts is coming out unharmed". Kumar also stressed on the fact that all the stunts he performs in his films are performed under experts' supervision.

In the video, the couple also answered a few more questions, including the best chef at Kumar residence, among many others. While answering the question, Twinkle and Akshay agreed that their son Aarav deserves the title as he can cook anything; from Rajma-Chawal to pizzas.The duo also talked about their favourite superheroes, where Akshay said it has always been Tarzan while Twinkle said that real-life role models are the actual superheroes for her. Watch the entire video below:

Akshay Kumar's projects

Talking about the 53-year-old actor, he recently featured in an episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Kumar has a long list of upcoming movies that include Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Laxmmi Bomb, and Sooryavanshi, among many others. On the other side, Miss World 2017 title-holder Manushi Chillar will mark her Bollywood debut with Akshay in an upcoming film, titled, Prithviraj. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan are also in the pipeline.

