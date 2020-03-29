Twinkle Khanna's Love For Books Evidently Visible In These Pictures

Twinkle Khanna is not only a renowned actor but she is also an acclaimed author and columnist. Twinkle Khanna's books, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Mrs Funnybones, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad were all bestsellers in India upon their release. Besides being a writer, Twinkle Khanna is also an avid reader and she frequently shows off her latest read on her social media pages. Here are a few times that Twinkle Khanna has revealed her love for books with photos on social media.

Times when Twinkle Khanna showed off her love for books online

Above is Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram, where she talks about the fun of reading together with a friend or loved one. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna states that there is nothing better than lying down next to each other, while engrossed in one's own book. She adds that despite reading different books, the two readers are still together, enjoying each other's company.

The above photo was posted online by Twinkle Khanna on International Women's Day. The photo features Twinkle Khanna standing alongside her glorious book collection. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna also talks about how nothing is free in life and how one has to earn things through hard work.

In this photo, Twinkle Khanna shares a snippet of her newspaper article, titled Five Tricks to Get Kids to Read More. The photo also features a few kid-friendly books, like Roald Dahl's The BFG and Captain Underpants. In her article, Twinkle Khanna advises parents to let their kids scribble and draw in their books, as according to her, the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati, does not come when you worship books, but she comes when you turn the pages.

