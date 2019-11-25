The Debate
Twitterati Gets Creative With These Funny Bollywood-inspired 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Memes

Bollywood News

Gonna tell my kids' memes have been going viral these days. these memes include most of the celebrities. check out the memes below; read here to know more

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
gonna tell my kids meme

The latest meme trend that has hit the internet is-' going to tell my kids.' Users of social media mention how (in the future) they will fool their kids into believing things that are completely untrue. These images have actors and characters to combine them with unknown people and things. Users on Twitter have gotten creative and posted some hilarious Bollywoood inspired memes on the trend. Check them out here-

Read: Facebook Wants You To Create And Share Memes, Launches A New, Dedicated App

Read: Gonna Tell My Kids, Desi Version Trends On Twitter, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

Hilarious Gonna tell my kids memes on Twitter:

Read: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

 

Read: Frozen 2 Review: Netizens Praise The Movie By Creating Hilarious Memes, Here Are A Few

Read: Yoda Memes: The Mandalorain Is On Fire As Baby Yoda Takes Over Internet

 

 

 

