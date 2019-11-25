Twitterati Gets Creative With These Funny Bollywood-inspired 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Memes

The latest meme trend that has hit the internet is-' going to tell my kids.' Users of social media mention how (in the future) they will fool their kids into believing things that are completely untrue. These images have actors and characters to combine them with unknown people and things. Users on Twitter have gotten creative and posted some hilarious Bollywoood inspired memes on the trend. Check them out here-

Read: Facebook Wants You To Create And Share Memes, Launches A New, Dedicated App

Read: Gonna Tell My Kids, Desi Version Trends On Twitter, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes

Hilarious Gonna tell my kids memes on Twitter:

Read: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

Gonna tell my kids these two were Messi and Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/j6FVmzS4QD — Fat Uncle Flex (@grumpstarisborn) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he was the best Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9eIFiqNXCI — Rishav Mishra 🙇 (@theNormieGuy) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Javed Akhtar pic.twitter.com/UQHrXTOBO7 — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he invented "Soda" pic.twitter.com/hUZqYtSfC0 — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he was Batman pic.twitter.com/Q306xTfmRs — Ankush jain 👌 (@thejainsaab) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids that Marvel and DC once collaborated for this Bollywood movie pic.twitter.com/nYatPstLCe — Mayur Makwana (@fake_scince) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids these were the Three Musketeers. pic.twitter.com/5qjH9vWVQz — Rishu Kanjarpuria (@BollywoodCole) November 21, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the real superman-spiderman movie & DC comics copied us - pic.twitter.com/dIv7o7QH6m — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids he Discovered Gravity pic.twitter.com/SKZlQsMwoH — सौम् Yeah (@soumyastic) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Jon Snow #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/rHRDHGMQab — d J (@djaywalebabu) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell my kid's

She was the best singer in this world pic.twitter.com/7nXjtbwikM — Cartoon (@akbarcartoon) November 21, 2019

Read: Frozen 2 Review: Netizens Praise The Movie By Creating Hilarious Memes, Here Are A Few

Read: Yoda Memes: The Mandalorain Is On Fire As Baby Yoda Takes Over Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.