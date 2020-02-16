Extreme Wide Shot, Full Shot And Other Types Of Camera Work In Cinematography

Cinematography is about art and visual storytelling. It is not only the camera but the lighting also plays an important role in cinematography. Cinematography involves controlling what the viewer sees and how the image is presented to them. There are also some shooting techniques with the help of which cinematographers create the most engaging films and music videos. Let us take a look at some type of cinematography techniques that will help cinematographers while shooting.

Types of Cinematography

Extreme Wide Shot

The extreme wide shot captures a wide area to show the scale of subjects in relation to their environment. An extreme wide shot is also known as a long shot. It is typically used as an establishing shot when changing from one big area or city to another. A wide-angle camera lens also helps click better extreme wide shot images. The best example of an extreme wide shot would be a starting part of any movie when the video is taken from above the city.

Full Shot

A full shot is often taken while an emotional scene or fighting scene. Subjects are also closer to the camera but far enough to have their whole bodies in view. The best example of full shot would be a from the movie Krrish during the end part of the movie when Krrish gets into a fight there are a bunch of full shots that were taken during that scene.

Shaky camera work

When the camera is not stable and a scene is shot with bare hands then the video can often be shaky. Shaky camera work is done when a celebrity is spotted and media person runs to record the video of the celebrity. The best example of shaky camera work is the ending scene from the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) records a video and reveals the real name of Spider-Man.

Image Courtesy: Photo by Chris Hartung on Unsplash

