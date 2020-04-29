Uday Chopra Is Television Actor Roshni Chopra's Uncle; Read About Their Family Connection

Bollywood is like a colossal family and many of the celebrities are somehow related to each other. Like others, actors Uday Chopra and Roshni Chopra also share a family connection. Uday Chopra was born to film director Yash Chopra and mother Pamela Chopra, a Bollywood playback singer. He worked as an assistant director in films like Parampara, Lamhe, Darr, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. He made his acting debut with the film Mohabbatein. He is widely popular for his portrayal of Ali in the Dhoom series. On the other hand, Roshni Chopra is known for playing the role of Pia in Zee TV’s serial Kasamh Se. The actor also featured in Bollywood film titled Phhir which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Keep reading to know how both actors are related to each other.

Uday Chopra’s connection to Roshni Chopra

Mother of two adorable sons, Roshni Chopra has earned fame in the television industry. But many of us are unaware of the relation between Roshni Chopra and Bollywood actor Uday Chopra. Roshni Chopra’s father, Ravi, is the son of BR Chopra, who was a well-known director and producer. Also, BR Chopra is director Yash Chopra’s brother. This thus means that Roshni Chopra is Uday and his brother Aditya Chopra's niece.

On the work front

On the work front, Uday Chopra has been off the acting path for a long time. He was last seen in the movie Dhoom 3 in the year 2013 in which he reprised his role as Ali. Roshni Chopra, on the other hand, was last seen on Comedy Nights with Kapil quite sometime back.

