'Undekhi' Director On Nepotism Row: 'There Is Nothing Called An Insider Or Outsider'

Undekhi director Ashish R Shukla recently opened up about the on-going insider-outsider debate in a recent interview with a leading daily. While sharing his piece of mind, Ashish R Shukla asserted that he had seen many star kids who are talented and humble, and also outsiders who are arrogant and have an attitude. Elaborating further, Ashish R Shukla added that there is nothing called an insider or outsider in the entertainment business.

Ashish R Shukla on star kids in Bollywood

Explaining his view further, Ashish R Shukla stated that back in the 1930s-40s, when the film industry was born, everyone from Prithviraj Kapoor, Dileep Kumar to BR Chopra were outsiders in Bollywood. Ashish went on to say that every time an outsider enters and succeeds, they bring their child or other family members in the industry. He mentioned about Priyanka Chopra, who was once an outsider, and now her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra is also working in Bollywood.

Adding more to his conversation, the 39-year-old director said that every individual sets up their shop and wants their child to inherit it, and this happens in all businesses. Further, Ashish added that if nepotistic films are being made, the audience wants to watch them, which is why they are being made. Shukla stated that who do not have patience and want to find success as soon as they start, they look for excuses and nepotism is one of them. He concluded saying that people have painted it in black and white, but it’s a grey area. He also added that no one has the time and money to focus on destroying someone’s career, and it is a conspiracy theory.

As the conversation moved ahead, Ashish R Shukla was asked to spill some beans around the second season of Undekhi. While assuring that there will be a second season, Ashish said that he can not reveal many details as of now. He also promised that the audience will see more drama, twists, revenge and violence in the second season of Undekhi.

All about Undekhi

The Ashish R. Shukla directorial stars an ensemble cast of supremely talented actors comprising Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The web-series is streaming on the OTT platform SonyLiv. The show revolves around the murder of a tribal girl amid a wedding celebration.

