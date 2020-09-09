Unseen Pic Of The Day: Akshay Kumar's Old Photo With Sridevi Can Be A Delight For Fans

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his birthday today, September 9. Here is a throwback picture of Akshay Kumar with late actor Sridevi. Both the actors are seen donning a wide smile for the picture. In the picture, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a casual black outfit while Sridevi is seen all dolled up in an ethnic outfit. Sridevi’s look is accessorised with gold jewellery. Her look is completed with kohl-lashed eyes and glossy lips. Akshay Kumar collaborated with veteran actor Sridevi for the movie Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. Take a look at this unseen picture of Akshay Kumar and Sridevi.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood to resume shooting of historical drama 'Prithviraj' in October?

Akshay Kumar gets a birthday surprise from Bell Bottom makers

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom, released his new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bell Bottom.

As seen in the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform, as he poses for a photo at the airport. Kumar will be seen playing the role of a raw agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the film is currently taking place in Scotland.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav wants to create his own individual identity: Reports

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's birthday: Take up this quiz to prove that you're a true fan of the megastar

Akshay Kumar's pictures from the sets of Bell Bottom

Earlier, a few pictures of Akshay Kumar from the sets of Bell Bottom went viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, lead actor Akshay Kumar can be seen getting out of a vintage car while being dressed in a white turtleneck, paired with a blue blazer. The actor's look is completed with a clean and groomed beard look. The crew can also be spotted in the background with face masks. In the solo image, he is spotted with a pair of black shades and a poker expression across his face.

The next picture is that of a clapboard where the title of the film has been written. It mentions that shot number three is in progress. In the next click, Akshay Kumar is exiting a yellow bus. He is dressed in a black sweater paired with trousers. The actor's look is balanced with a beige coloured jacket and olive green sneakers. Akshay Kumar is seen gazing at something as he gets out of the front seat. Have a look at the pictures of Akshay Kumar doing the rounds on social media here.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar's birthday: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, other celebs extend wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.