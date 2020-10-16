Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hema Malini & Dharmendra's Photo Holding Hands Is Unmissable

Veteran actor Hema Malini is popularly known for her roles as Basanti and Dream Girl. It's Hema Malini's birthday today, on October 16, 2020. A twitter handle on her birthday shared an unseen picture of hers with her husband Dharmendra. The picture is from the initial days when they were seeing each other.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's photo from the 80s

It is Dream Girl Hema Malini's birthday today. She started her career in Bollywood in the early 60s and got a lead role in Raj Kapoor's film Sapno Ka Saudagar and later she got the title of Dream Girl. She met Dharmendra in the early 70s and here's an adorable picture of the couple from those days.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra in the photo are seated in between a shoot. The two have a conversation while holding each other's hands. Hema is dressed in a white suit and a pair of sunglasses while Dharmendra is dressed in a red shirt ready for one of his shots. Take a look at the picture of the couple.

Image Source: Bombay Basanti on Twitter

Here's another picture of Hema Malini with her mother. She took to her Instagram on mother's day to wish her mother Jaya Lakshmi. In the picture, Hema is sitting with her daughter Esha Deol and her mother. Esha looks pretty young in the picture. This was way before she made her debut in Bollywood. Take a look at the rare picture.

On the work front

Hema Malini was last seen in Rajkumar Rao's film, Shimla Mirchi. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy and also starred Rakul Preet. The actor has been a part of more than 100 films and has worked in the Bollywood industry for almost 6 decades. Her films like Tere Mere Sapne, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Dream Girl, Meera, Satte Pe Satta, and many others garnered her a huge fan following. Apart from being an actor, Hema stood in the general elections in 2014 and defeated the Mathura incumbent, Jayant Chaudhary. She was then elected in Lok Sabha. Along with acting and politics, Hema Malini is also known for participating in social cause and being a huge supporter of PETA.

