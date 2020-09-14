Unseen Pic Of The Day: Neena Gupta Mocks Her Own Hairstyle In Old Photo With Baby Masaba

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Masaba Gupta. The actor took a trip down the memory lane with an old photo where Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are captured candidly sitting next to each other. The celebrity designer looks unrecognisable in the picture. Neena Gupta is spotted wearing an ethnic ensemble with a mirror-work skirt and brown kurta.

On the other hand, Masaba Gupta is seen wearing a polka-dot printed dress. The actor is seen donning a short haircut. Neena Gupta also added a hilarious caption to her post. She wrote, “Ye matlab kya hairstyle hai hey bhagwan” (Oh God! What is this hairstyle). Fans in huge number praised Neena Gupta for the picture and also laughed as she mocked her own look. Take a look at Neena Gupta’s Instagram picture.

Masaba Gupta's childhood picture

In the recent past, Masaba Gupta also shared a childhood picture of her. The celebrity designer shared a picture of a frame kept near her night lamp. In this picture, baby Masaba Gupta is captured candidly as she plays on a swing. She is seen donning an ethnic ensemble with green coloured crop top and skirt. Her dress is complemented with a beautiful red border. Masaba Gupta posted the picture with the caption, “Anyone else feeling like they just wanna stretchhhhh today. #minimasaba #masabamasaba”. Masaba Gupta received a huge number of compliments on her picture. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also appreciated her picture as she wrote, “Hahaha so cute". Take a look at Masaba Gupta’s Instagram picture.

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's show Masaba Masaba

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta recently won hearts with their performance in the show Masaba Masaba. It is the fictionalised version of the fashion designer's real-life story. Masaba Gupta plays herself in the Netflix Original series that also features actors like Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao, among others in pivotal roles.

Masaba Masaba marks the acting debut of designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta. The series also marks Masaba Gupta and mother Neena Gupta's first onscreen association. Masaba Masaba is directed by Gippi (2013) fame Sonam Nair. Masaba Masaba premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 28, 2020. The series is written by Sonam Nair, Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandran. The series is produced by Ashwini Yardi under her production banner.

