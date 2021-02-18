Esha Deol Mourns Death Of Pet Dog Snoopy On Social Media, See Photo

Bollywood actor Esha Deol recently shared a photo on her Instagram story where she mourns the demise of her dog Snoopy. In the picture shared by Esha, her seemingly old dog, who was around 13 years old, is seen sitting on its bed and looking towards the camera. The caption on the story reads, "Rest In Peace Snoopy 2008 - 17/2/2021".

Esha Deol mourns the demise of her pet Snoopy

Last year in March 2020, Esha Deol's other pet Betty passed away. A few months down the line in June 2020, her pet named Babushka also died. Her sister, Ahana Deol also lost her pet Gypsy in June 2020.

About Esha Deol

Esha Deol debuted in Hindi films with Vinay Shukla's Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche in 2002. Actors like Aftab Shivdasani, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Anupam Kher were also a part of this film. She got a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Esha Deol then got her second film with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan called Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. It was a love triangle story directed by Arjun Sablok.

In 2004, she starred in a Tamil film directed by the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam called Aayatha Ezhuthu for which she received a lot of appreciation. The Hindi version of the film called Yuva also featured her in the same role. The actor then appeared in Dhoom which was a box office success and got her a lot of fame. She was later seen in films like Insan, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, and Darling. She was last seen in the 2018 short film Cakewalk.

In February 2020, she announced her book called Amma Mia. The book captured Esha's experiences of parenting. Explaining the subject matter of her book she shared an Instagram post and wrote, "It’s on a subject that is very close to my heart—parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter, and drama that comes along with it". Check out her post below:

Image Credits: @eshadeol Instagram

