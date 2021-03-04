Urmila Matondkar Shares Anniversary Day Picture With Husband, Calls The Day A 'fairytale'

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar celebrated her fifth anniversary with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2021. She shared a picture of a romantic evening that she had spent out in a resort with her husband and called the evening they spent together a ‘Fairytale’. She thanked the Mawi Infinitty Villa team, who hosted them for the evening and penned, “For the most perfect n surreal evening to make our anniversary so very special”. The couple who tied the knot in 2016, spent an intimate evening with just a few people and their pet dog Romeo.

Also read: Loved Urmila Matondkar In 'Kaun?' Here Are Other Thriller Movies To Watch

Urmila Matondkar's romantic evening with husband

The picture that she shared showed the actor and her husband sitting on a chaise lounge with the latter's arms around her. The place was set up for an outdoor romantic dinner date between the two and was bathed in a warm light. In the picture, we can see a table full of finger food and a two-tier cake with the couple’s picture on it. The light for the outdoor seating was provided only with candles and the colour scheme for the evening was kept to gold, red and silver.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar Shares V-Day Posts With Husband Mohsin, Fan Calls Them "beautiful Jodi"

The couple was very casually dressed for an evening together. Urmila Matondkar’s husband is seen wearing a pair of shorts and a hoodie, while Urmila is wearing a simple dress with a flower crown on her hair. Much of her make-up is not visible but she can be seen sporting a bold lip. To go with her outfit, she went for a pair of simple slippers.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar Recalls 'precious Mangalsutra' Moment, Wishes Husband On 5th Anniversary

Another picture that the actor posted from her time at the resort showed her enjoying some time with her husband and their dog Romeo. They are seated under a canopy of trees that are decorated with yellow lights. Urmila used the picture to pen an anniversary wish for her husband. She said, “From here to Eternity..All the stars in the world..the moon.. and You💖. To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love 💓.” She also asked her followers to take note of the moon in the background which is peeking out from behind the trees and looks like one of the lights on the tree.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar And Mohsin Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.