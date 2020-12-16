Urvashi Rautela Asks Fans To Suggest Places To Celebrate "Epic New Year's Eve"

On December 15, 2020, actor Urvashi Rautela shared a video of her trudging gracefully on a gravel path on her official Instagram handle. In the video, the actor is strolling around, making curious facial expressions and smiling at the camera. The video was uploaded on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram handle at around six in the evening, and the actor was asking fans and followers to suggest a place for her New Year's celebration for 2021.

Fans showed enthusiasm by actively replying to her post and suggesting exotic locations for a perfect hangout. Going by her caption, the actor wants to spend time in the "Best City for an Epic New Year's Eve" in 2021. Urvashi Rautela's photos suggest that she might take an outstation trip for the vacation this time. Here is the post that is catching the eyes of fans and followers on social media.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Video

In the video, Urvashi Rautela takes slow, crunchy steps on the gravelled pathway in her garden. She is smiling throughout the video with a curious look in her eyes as if she is waiting for a hopeful answer. She is wearing a black and purple striped spaghetti top and her glowing skin is shining in the fading sunlight of the evening. The actor has styled her bangs sideways and has let her hair fall behind her shoulders in a carefree manner. She is looking excited and energetic about her vacation plans and is looking forward to a great New Year's Eve for 2021.

Fans' reactions to the Post

Like most of Urvashi Rautela's photos, this video was also bestowed upon with a lot of encouraging and complimentary comments. A fan suggested the actor to choose Turkey for her next holiday location. In contrast, another fan opined that the actor should hit Japan for the New Year's Eve in 2021, also expressing that they would "love to see her in a traditional Japanese Kimono".

They also sent good wishes and asked the actor to stay cautious and keep safe in the times of the pandemic. In addition to the suggestions, fans also showered appreciative comments about the actor's good looks and dressing sense, calling her "gorgeous and beautiful". The post was overflowing with heart and kiss emojis as passionate reactions from the fans.

On the Work Front

The actor was last seen on the ZEE5 Originals Virgin Bhanupriya, as the female lead of the film. She has also done a music video of the song Woh Chand Kahan se Laaogi by Vishal Mishra, with co-actor Mohsin Khan. The actor is now working on the movie Black Rose, which would be her debut in the Telugu film industry.

