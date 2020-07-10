Urvashi Rautela Is Being Paid A Whopping ₹7 Crore For Her Upcoming 'Virgin Bhanupriya'?

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood today. She has proved her mettle as an actor in several movies. The stunning diva is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Virgin Bhanupriya. The trailer of her upcoming comedy movie is also being received well by the audience. However, according to several media reports, Urvashi Rautela has increased her remuneration to ₹7 Crore from her previous fees.

Also Read | 'Have Tears In My Eyes,' Says Urvashi Rautela On Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer

Urvashi Rautela being paid ₹ 7 Crore for Virgin Bhanupriya?

Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in her movie Virgin Bhanupriya. Since the announcement, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz because of its bold and taboo subject. The plot of the movie revolves around a girl played by Urvashi Rautela who wants to lose her virginity. According to media reports, Urvashi Rautela is said to be the highest-paid actor in the movie. She has been paid around ₹7 Crore for the movie, the reports added.

Urvashi Rautela was recently making the headlines for her movie with Amitabh Bachchan. The reports were doing rounds on the internet that she was offered a superhit sequel movie with Amitabh Bachchan. However, she could not be a part of the film as she did not have the dates available for the production of the film.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela With Pulkit Samrat Or Karan Wahi: Who Is Better In The Lead?

Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati's wedding picture

Gautam Gulati is also playing a pivotal role in the movie Virgin Bhanupriya. He recently took to his Instagram and shared some glimpses of the film’s shoot. He shared the wedding pictures of himself and Urvashi Rautela which created a lot of buzz on the internet. Netizens were surprised to see the wedding pictures of Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati. He had captioned the post as, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey ?”. See the post shared by Gautam Gulati here.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela & Gautam Gulati's Wedding Photo Leaves Fans In Shock, Details Here

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Spills The Beans On Her Skincare Routine And Fitness Secrets

About Virgin Bhanupriya

Talking about her recent project Virgin Bhanupriya, Urvashi Rautela is playing the lead role of Bhanupriya. The upcoming Hindi comedy is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is being produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. The film also includes Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. The movie will be releasing on the OTT platform Zee 5 on July 16, 2020. Urvashi Rautela's movies have always received love from the audience. It remains to be seen if Virgin Bhanupriya gets the same amount of love from her fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.