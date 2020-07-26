Urvashi Rautela Or Sara Ali Khan: Whose Pant-suit Look Would You Like To Opt For?

Many Bollywood actors have rocked pantsuits on various occasions, be it photoshoots or promotions. Some of these Bollywood actors like Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, and several others have posted their pictures in pantsuits on their Instagram. These stylish celebs have also inspired and impressed their fans to step up their fashion game.

These actors never fail to slay with their impeccable looks. However, in attempting thus, they often get caught in a fashion face-off. A similar case happened with Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan when they opted for a similar pant-suit look. So, take a look at both actors in their super stylish pant-suits, which they donned very uniquely, in their own fashion-

Urvashi Rautela or Sara Ali Khan: Whose formal look you would want to copy?

Urvashi Rautela

In this picture, Urvashi looks bold and beautiful in the blue blazer which she paired up with a shimmery crop top. Her shimmery crop top graced the look with the sweetheart neckline pattern. Urvashi paired her blazer and crop top with blue trousers, which was thigh-fitted, but loose bottomed.

The actor looks stunning in shimmery high heels, with her makeup game on point. Urvashi Rautela stunned the audience with side-parted long open hair look, smokey eyes, and glossy lips. She completed her look with accessories like layered bracelets and long metal earrings that complimented her look. Her is Urvashi Rautela blue pant-suit look-

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s pink look comprised of a cropped blazer jacket and straight-legged trousers that cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt in the same hue. Along with the interesting cut of her cropped jacket, Khan’s pantsuit also caught attention for its playful hue, giving tailored separates a fun spin.

She paired her blazer and trousers with a pristine tank top in a neutral hue. With the white tank top, she wore an ivory cat-eye sunglasses, and for the footwear department, she turned to a pair of nude block heels. Sara Ali Khan completed her look with her hair left in a light blow-dry and natural makeup. You can surely take fashion cues from Sara Ali Khan and make your typical formal look into a recreated and latest ensemble. Have a look at Sara Ali Khan in this pink pant-suit look here-

