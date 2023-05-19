Cannes 2023: Shannon Kumar Sanu Feels 'surreal' As She Walks The Red Carpet

Cannes 2023 is taking place on the French Riviera from May 16 to May 27. Singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K also made her debut on the red carpet at the film festival. Shannon walked the red carpet on May 18.

Shannon K is the 21 years old daughter of singer Kumar Sanu. The singer attended the Cannes film festival 2023 to attend the premiere of Harrison Ford’s film, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Surreal💜At the movie premiere of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny The legendary Harrison Ford”.

For her red carpet debut, Shannon K wore a powder pink floor-length gown. She paired her outfit with net gloves and a Tierra to give her attire a princess look. She accessorised her look with a serpentine neckpiece and bracelet.

Other Indian debuts on the Cannes red carpet

Shannon K is not the only Indian making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year. Several other Indian celebrities like Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur, and Sara Ali Khan also made their debut at the coveted film festival this year. Anushka Sharma is also expected to walk the red carpet at the Cannes 2023.

Mrunal Thakur makes her debut

Actor Mrunal Thakur walked the red carpet at the Cannes red carpet for the first time. She made her debut in a white cut-out gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The floral details in the front, one-shouldered sleeves, sequin skirt and floor-length gown made the actress look like a vision in white.

Sara Ali Khan makes her debut in a lehenga

Sara Ali Khan also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. The Gaslight actor made her debut in an outfit created by designer duo Anu Jani- Sandeep Khosla. The actor wore a white and golden to walk the Cannes red carpet for the first time.

About Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is being held from May 16 to May 27. Several celebrities from all walks of life will be in attendance at the prestigious event. This year is especially a spectacle for India as numerous Indian celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma and others are expected to walk the red carpet this year.