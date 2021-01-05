Vanita Kharat's Bold Photo To Her Smiling Candids That Are All About Positivity

Marathi actor Vanita Kharat is one of the trending celebrities on social media. She had recently shared a picture from her bold photoshoot which went viral in no time. The post highlighted body positivity and have a strong message to the users. Vanita Kharat's photos on her social media handle have always been radiating positivity for her followers. From Vanita Kharat's bold photo to her beautiful candids, here is a look at Vanita Kharat’s Instagram pictures that is all about positivity.

Vanita Kharat's photos that radiate positivity

She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture to talk about body positivity. In the picture, Vanita Kharat is posing naked for the camera with a kite placed strategically in front of her. The picture is apparently from a calendar and it looks like there are going to be more pictures like this every month from the actor. She captioned the post as, “I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body...because I am ME...!!!”. She further appealed the users to let’s get together in joining this Body Positivity Movement. As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, several celebrities and fans of the actor took to the comments section and praised her for her move. Here is a look at Vanita Kharat's Instagram post.

Vanita Kharat's bold photo

She had earlier shared a candid picture on her Instagram. IIn the picture, Vanita Kharat looked beautiful in a traditional blue saree. She had accessorised her look with gold necklaces and a nose ring. She captioned the picture with the lyrics of a Marathi song. The caption read as, “हरिणी आली दारी धुंद होऊनी हो ना तूच शिकारी डाव टाकूनी❤️” Here is a look at Vanita Kharat’s picture.

In another picture, Vanita Kharat flaunted her oversized stud earrings. She talked about the earrings in the caption of the post too. Vanita Kharat captioned the picture as, “सामने बैठ के कानो के झुमके हिलाती थी, कुछ इस तरह मैं उसे करीब बुलाती थी ❣️” Fans took to the comments section and praised the actor for her candid picture.

Kharat had shared a picture on her Instagram to wish her fans on World Laughter Day. She shared a candid picture of her laughing in traditional attire and captioned it as, “हसत रहा.आनंदी रहा.. Happy World laughter day😊🥰” Here is a look at Vanita Kharat's Instagram post.

Vanita Kharat always makes sure to motivate her fans through her pictures and the captions. In this candid picture, Vanita is looking adorable in what looks like a grey top that she paired with black leggings. She completed her look with iridescent shoes. Vanita Kharat captioned the post with the quote, “Happiness is looking forward to something❤️”

Image Credits: Vanita Kharat's Instagram

