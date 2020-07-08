Varun Dhawan Wishes 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly On His 48th Birthday; Gushes 'No Guts No Glory'

Popularly known as 'Dada', 'Prince of Calcutta', 'God of the Off-Side' and the 'King of Comebacks', Sourav Ganguly has turned 48 today, i.e. July 7, 2020. Thus, heartfelt birthday wishes from all across the country started pouring in on social media for the former Captain of the Indian cricket team. One among the many is the Dishoom actor Varun Dhawan, who wished 'Dada' on his birthday by reminiscing India's 2002 Natwest series win against England and Ganguly's iconic Lord's balcony moment.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Coolie No.1' To Release In Theatres On New Year?

Varun says 'No guts no glory' as he wishes 'Dada' on his birthday

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to wish the former captain of India, Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday by reminiscing the good old Natwest series days. The Judwaa 2 actor shared the photograph of Ganguly's iconic Lord's balcony moment wherein he's seen shirtless, waving his T-shirt to celebrate the glorious victory of the Men In Blue against England in 2002. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, a fanboy Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt caption which read,

2002 Natwest series win in lords @souravganguly

This image is etched in my memory forever. Conquering on foreign soil. No guts no glory #happybirthdaydada



Can never forget that @mohammadkaif87 and @yuvisofficial partnership

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Hits 30 Million Followers On Instagram, Shares Celebratory Video

Check out the IG post below:

In a media interaction, Sourav Ganguly had said that, according to him, the 2002's Natwest tri-series triumph against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket', Lord's cricket ground was one of the greatest matches that he has been a part of. When all the hopes had vanished in thin air for the Men In Blue, Zaheer Khan had hit the winning runs in the final over. Later, a delighted Ganguly was on cloud 9 as he had started celebrating by waving his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Calls Delhi Capitals 'my Team' After IPL Team's 'Dadagiri Is Constant' Wish

A lot of Indian cricketers also took to social media to wish 'Dada' on his birthday including Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and Mohammed Kaif to name a few. While Tendulkar expressed writing, "Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead", Mohammad Kaif wrote, From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada". Check out some of the birthday wishes by Indian cricketers below:

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket ðŸŽ‚ You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captainðŸ™‡@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/MJKAwgGw1r — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2020

Dada ko Janamdin ki bahut badhai.

The only time he blinked his eye was when dancing down the track while hitting spinners for a 6, varna never. Eternally grateful for his support in initial days. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/U7k0Q9paJI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2020

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Dada's 4 Most Memorable Advertisements Of All Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.