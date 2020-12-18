Varun Dhawan Suggested Dev Negi's Name For 'Teri Bhabhi' Song From 'Coolie No 1'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan suggested the name of Dev Negi for Coolie No 1’s Teri Bhabhi song. Sharing his feelings about the same, the latter expressed how the star had always believed in him. He added that Dhawan gave his name to the composer. Meanwhile, the makers felt the singer’s voice would be ideal for the track, which is visible in the song. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about what Dev Negi said. Check out:

When Varun Dhawan suggested Dev Negi's name for 'Teri Bhabhi'

In a media statement, Dev Negi expressed, "Varun has always believed in me, and the audiences seem to enjoy our combination. He suggested my name to the composer, and I knew the song had the potential to be a big hit. I’m glad that people are loving the track and I hope to work with Varun in the future as well”. Additionally, a source elaborated that tracks that Dev Negi sang for Varun Dhawan turned out to be chartbusters. It revealed that the vibrant song was the perfect genre for the singer.

The source said, “Both the previous tracks Dev sang for Varun were chartbusters, and since Teri Bhabhi was in the same zone, it was a natural choice. Coolie No.1 is an out and out masala entertainer and the songs too are vibrant and fun, a genre which is right up Dev’s alley”. The singer is currently the talk of the town with the success of his recent track Teri Bhabhi from Coolie No 1. Being a peppy and fun track, the makers felt Dev’s voice would be ideal, and the results are there for all to see.

Dev Negi on the work front

Previously, the singer has sung for Varun Dhawan in films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2. Besides, his tracks like Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan from Student of the Year 2, Bhankas from Baaghi 3, Biba, an international collaboration with DJ Marshmello and composer Pritam, Aankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Pati Patni Aur Woh have been big hits. Meanwhile, he has also been making cover songs of all-time favourites. On the work front, after ending the year with Teri Bhabhi, Dev Negi is looking forward to a busy 2021 as well with tracks both in films as well as his independent projects.

(With PR Inputs)

